Gauchos Fall to Pepperdine
Waves make short work of UCSB in 3-1 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation season opener.
By Noozhawk Staff | January 10, 2008 | 7:36 p.m.
The second-ranked Pepperdine men’s volleyball team topped No. 14 UCSB on Wednesday, as the Gauchos opened the 2008 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation season with a 3-1 loss in Malibu.
Match scores were 30-26, 30-23, 27-30 and 30-22.
Jeff Menzel, a freshman from San Marcos High, led UCSB with 23 kills. Also for the Gauchos, All-American Theo Bruner added 14 kills and had a match-high five blocks while setter Max Klineman had 41 assists.
UCSB continues MPSF play at USC at 7 p.m. Friday.
