Water Polo

Gauchos Finish Winter Invite With Two Wins

By UCSB Sports Information | January 24, 2016 | 8:44 p.m.

No. 13 UC Santa Barbara survived No. 21 UC San Diego and soundly beat No. 20 Wagner to conclude the Winter Invitational on Sunday. The Gauchos completed their first weekend of the 2016 season with a 3-2 record with all of their wins coming against ranked opponents.

Taylor Shore finished the day as the Gauchos' leading scorer with five goals, connecting on all five of her shots. Behind her was Miranda Schrader who registered a brace in both of UCSB's games. Bryn Hudson paced the Gauchos in the assist category with four total, while Lauren Martin drew six ejections total, three in each contest.

On defense, Martin finished with a combined three steals, as the Gauchos picked up 15 total. Sarah Kreiser and Sophie Trabucco also registered a pair of field blocks. In the cage, Mackenzie Brokaw finished with 24 saves, including a season-high 15 against Wagner.

