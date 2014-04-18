Gauchos Gathering to Sip, Socialize at Annual Taste of UCSB

More than 1,000 Gaucho alumni and friends of UCSB will sip and socialize while they discover the Taste of UCSB 2014.

This year’s Taste of UCSB event will feature more than 40 Gaucho vintners, chefs, brewers and caterers coming together to benefit the UCSB Alumni Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to current and future Gauchos.

Since its inauguration four years ago, the Taste of UCSB event has not only become the premiere gathering of UC Santa Barbara’s annual All Gaucho Reunion, it has become a must-attend for foodies and fine-dining professionals throughout the Central Coast. Discover the taste of coconut ginger cashew butter, clementine and sea salt marmalade from Sweet Lady Cook, classic barbeque from the Country Catering Company and more.

Food, beer and wine aside, the Taste of UCSB will also feature alumni music groups, networking and a silent auction of generously donated gifts to benefit student scholarships at UCSB. Alumni David Courtenay and Hēlo, an alumni folk-rock band based in Santa Barbara, will perform during the event. The silent auction will include exciting items like a beach cruiser bicycle, tickets

Gaucho Wine and Foodie Communities gather for another Taste of UCSB to SeaWorld, a gift certificate to the famous Nobu LA and more.

Attendees can also discover the newest academic innovations with The Passport to Discovery. Visit interactive displays from Geography, Theater and Dance, EAP and the Art Department.

The Uber car service has teamed up with UCSB this year to offer a special Gaucho coupon for one free Uber ride up to $20. Coupon codes are available online by clicking here.