UCSB Baseball Gets Crucial 3-2 Victory Over Titans

Baseball

With three losses in its past four games, No. 16 UC Santa Barbara was hoping to get its momentum back against Big West leader Cal State Fullerton at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Things went according to plan for the Gauchos, as Shane Bieber led his team to a 3-2 baseball victory over the Titans with another stellar pitching performance.

“This was a huge victory today and I thought our team responded well to adversity,” Bieber said. “Obviously, the last few weeks we’ve struggled but it’s better to have a wake-up call now rather than at the end of the season.”

The junior right-hander threw seven innings while striking out six and allowing just two earned runs. With the triumph, Bieber (9-3) moves into first place in the Big West win column and secures his 20th collegiate victory.

“I had my off-speed pitches working well today and it was pretty crucial to mix in those changeups with left-handed hitters,” UCSB’s ace added. “I also felt very comfortable using my slider throughout the seven innings.”

The Gauchos got notable contributions at the plate from both JJ Muno and Sam Cohen, who hit solo homers to put their squad on the board. UCSB’s top five hitters combined for five hits and a RBI on the day.

“They did a really solid job of getting good swings and being on top of their fastballs,” commented Gauchos head coach Andrew Checketts. “The two home runs we got were both off good leverage-count swings.”

With the game tied at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, UCSB got back-to-back hits while putting baserunners on first and third. This was followed by a groundout from Tevin Mitchell, which allowed Josh Adams to score and gave the Gauchos a 3-2 lead.

Subbing in for Bieber was southpaw Kyle Nelson, who pitched two scoreless innings of relief. UCSB’s closer struck out all six batters he faced to earned his sixth save on the year.

“Nelson did a great job of being in the strike zone early while making them put the ball in play,” coach Checketts said. “Defensively, we did a good job of executing and the scoreboard rewarded us.”

Leading the way offensively for Cal State Fullerton was Timmy Richards, who went 2 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBIs. The junior shortstop leads the Big West with eight homers.

“He played well and I think that Timmy wishes he could play at this baseball stadium more a little more often,” joked Titans head coach Rick Vanderhook.

Making his presence felt on the mound was Connor Seabold (6-4), who pitched 6 1/3 innings while surrendering just three earned runs. The sophomore righty struck out three batters on the afternoon.

“That was a solid baseball game despite both teams struggling a bit offensively,” said Vanderhook. “Bieber was pretty good and that’s definitely the best team baseball we’ve played all year.”

With the victory, the Gauchos (32-13-1, 10-6 league) stand two games behind the Titans (30-17, 12-4) in the Big West standings with eight games remaining in the conference schedule.

UCSB looks to cut the deficit to one and win the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. Gaucho Noah Davis (4-2, 4.55) returns from injury to face-off with John Gavin (4-2, 2.45).

