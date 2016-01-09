Gauchos Give Coach McLaughlin His 100th Win

College Volleyball

The No. 9 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team wrapped up the 2016 Asics Invitational with a controlling sweep of Sacred Heart, giving the Gauchos a perfect 3-0 record in the tournament and handing head coach Rick McLaughlin his 100th career victory at the helm of the program.

Game scores for the match were 25-16, 25-21, 25-21. UCSB (4-1) has now won nine consecutive matches in the Asics Invitational dating back to 2013.

As has been the case so far in the young season, junior outside hitter Jacob Delson and junior opposite Matt Marsh were the most productive members of the attack, posting a match-high 13 kills and 12 kills, respectively.

All-American setter Jonah Seif (31 assists) steered the Gauchos to a .354 hitting percentage, the squad's third straight tilt swinging over .250. His consistency at the center of the offense allowed UCSB to hit over .300 in all three games on Saturday.

"I thought we continued to play better as the weekend went along," said McLaughlin. "And that's exactly what you have to do to be successful this early in the season."

Sacred Heart (0-3), an EIVA member based out of Connecticut, wrapped up a rough trip to the West Coast by hitting .101 against the Gauchos. Michael Comens and Chris Delucie finished atop the Pioneers with nine kills apiece.

UCSB begins MPSF action next week, traveling south to take on UC San Diego on Friday, Jan. 15 and UC Irvine on Saturday, Jan. 16.