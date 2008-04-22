Gauchos’ High-Octane Offense Runs Out of Gas

After scoring 60 runs in four games, UCSB is shut out and shut down in Northridge.

After a week that saw UCSB score 60 runs in four games, the Gauchos’ offense was shut out, 7-0, at Cal State Northridge on Tuesday. Ryan Juarez, Eric Bilings and Paul Tremlin combined to limit UCSB to just four hits, as the Matadors beat the Gauchos for the first time in six games.

Northridge (16-20) took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when, with the bases loaded and only one out, Billy Swanson’s single to left field drove in Justin DeMarco and Matt Warr.

The Matadors struck again in the bottom of the fourth after Richard Cates advanced to third on a fielder’s choice, and then scampered home on a Gauchos throwing error on the same play. At the end of four, Northridge held a 3-0 lead.

Gauchos starter Michael Martin was bounced from the game after surrendering consecutive singles to start the bottom of the seventh. Kyle Brown came on in relief, and after inducing a popup for the first out of the inning, allowed an RBI single to Matadors designated hitter John Parham. With the bases loaded and two out, Jason Roenicke entered the game in hopes of getting out of the jam. Roenicke walked in a run, before inducing Hannick to ground out to short to end the inning.

An RBI groundout and another bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth, gave Northridge a 7-0 advantage.

Tremlin pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings to secure the Matadors’ victory. Juarez (2-2) earned the win, allowing two hits in five innings of work.

Martin (3-2) suffered the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits over 6.1 innings.

Click here for Tuesday’s official box score and play-by-play.

UCSB (27-12) enters Big West Conference play at Cal Poly at 6 p.m. Friday.