Gauchos Hold Their Ground, Finish Fifth In Tournament

The UC Santa Barbara men’s golf team entered Tuesday’s final round of the Big West Golf Championship in fifth place, and after floating as high as third and sinking as low as sixth, the Gauchos settled for a fifth-place finish.



Sophomore Brian Hollenbeck and freshman Tyler Weir each shot a 2-over par 218 to lead the way for UCSB. The duo tied for 10th place in the tournament. Hollenbeck, who was named Second Team All-Big West, shot a team-best even-par 72 in the final round. Weir carded a 2-over par 74 in round three after entering the round at even par. Junior Tony Verna recorded a 224 to finish tied for 22nd, freshman Michael Casca shot 11-over par 227 to finish tied for 26th, and sophomore Matt Grush, an Honorable Mention All-Big West selection, shot 14-over par 230, tying for 32nd.

UC Irvine, which was seeded No. 1 entering the championship tournament, won the event by shooting a 15-under par 849, six shots ahead of UC Davis, which checked in with a 9-under par 855. The Anteaters and Aggies were the only programs in the tournament to finish under par.



Cal State Northridge finished third, shooting a third-round score of 284 and finishing at 873, five shots better than Pacific, which began the round in third place.



The individual winner was the Anteaters’ John Chin, who was 10-under par for the final two rounds, finishing at 9-under par 207 overall. Chin was three shots better than his teammate, Sean Shahi, who had a 6-under par 210. Another UCI player, Tim Cha, tied UC Davis’ Nate Pistacchio for third place, carding a 5-under par 211. Northridge’s Nick Delio was fifth, shooting a 4-under par 212. The only three other players to shoot under par were the UC Davis tandem of Gregg Button and Austin Graham, who each shot 2-under par 214, and Pacific’s Chris Rosenau, who finished at 215, 1-under par.

UC Riverside finished in sixth place, three shots behind UCSB. At one point in the tournament, the Highlanders passed the Gauchos and moved into fifth, but by the end of the tournament, order had been restored.

Cal Poly completed the three-rounds at 29-over par, in seventh place, and eight shots behind UCSB. Long Beach State completed the 54-hole event with a 908, 44-over par, and 23 shots behind the Gauchos.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s media relations director.

