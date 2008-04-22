Freshman Tyler Weir shot an even-par 144, sophomore Brian Hollenbeck carded a 2-over par 146, and the UC Santa Barbara golf team is in fifth place after the first two rounds of the Big West Golf Championship at the Tijeras Creek Golf Club in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Weir enters today’s final 18 holes in a tie for seventh place in the tournament, while Hollenbeck is tied for 12th.
As a team, UCSB recorded a 16-over par 592, good for fifth place, three shots back of Cal State Northridge, which is in fourth place, four shots behind third-place Pacific and three shots ahead of fifth-place team UC Riverside.
Gauchos In Fifth Place After Two Rounds of Big West Golf Championship
Santa Barbara's Tyler Weir shoots even-par and is tied for 7th place heading into today's final 18 holes.
UC Irvine and UC Davis are tied for the tournament lead. The Anteaters and Aggies each scored a 5-under par 571 through the first two rounds, 17 shots in front of third-place Pacific. Irvine’s Sean Shahi and John Chin are one-two in the individual competition. Shahi tallied a 6-under par 138, and Chin carded a 5-under par 139.
Rounding out the Gaucho finishers, junior Tony Verna logged a 6-over par 150 and is tied for 20th, freshman Michael Casca is tied for 28th at 10-over par and sophomore Matt Grush is tied for 32nd at 12-over par.
Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s director of media relations.
