Water Polo

Gauchos Leave Michigan With 3 Wins

By UCSB Sports Information | January 31, 2016 | 2:54 p.m.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – No. 11 UC Santa Barbara (6-3) split the final day of the Michigan Invitational to finish 3-1 in the tournament.

The Gauchos suffered a 14-8 loss to No. 7 Michigan and took a contentious 9-8 victory over No. 15 San Diego State on Sunday. On Saturday, they won a pair of overtime games, beating Hartwick, 15-14, and Pacific, 13-11.

Senior Samantha Murphy provided the bulk of the Gauchos scoring on Sunday with five total, including a hat trick in the opening quarter against the Aztecs. Bryn Hudson, Taylor Shore, and Brenna Thomas also scored two goals apiece through the two games.

Aganst seventh-ranked Michigan, the Gauchos kept the score close through the first half, but the Wolverines used a 5-1 run to take control and pick up the win.

Samantha Murphy and Taylor Shore both finished with two goals, while Kristen Denney paced the team with two assists.

Elizabeth Hendrix recorded a season-high three earned ejections and Shore added another three-steal game to her season.

Behind Murphy's first quarter hat trick, the Gauchos carried a hot start into a 9-8 victory over No. 15 San Diego State in their Michigan Invitational finale.

Murphy led the Gauchos in scoring again, while Martin drew four ejections. On the defensive side, Brokaw paced the team four steals with Martin and Thomas also picking up two swipes of their own. Brokaw also recorded six saves.

