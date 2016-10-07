Gauchos Off to Hot Start at UCSB Classic

Tennis

The UCSB men got off to a great start today at the UCSB Classic winning 5 of 6 singles matches and 2 of 3 doubles contests.

Senior captain Morgan Mays, junior Cody Rakela and sophomore Nicolas Moreno de Alboran all advanced to the quarter-finals of the A Flight singles tournament with wins over David Goulak (UC Davis), Ben Goldberg (UCLA) and Youssef Hassan (Fresno State) respectively.

Senior Teague Hamilton and junior Chase Masciorini battled their way to victory in B Flight singles play downing Alex Bourgeios (LMU) and Ross Watson (Pacific) respectively.

The only Gaucho casualty was freshman Kristian Prior in C Flight play, but he did put up a "W" in B Flight doubles action partnering Chase to a win over the Cal Poly Mustang's Cardiff/Enander pairing.

Tomorrow's play will begin with doubles at all three campus tennis facilities at 9am and be followed by two rounds of singles competition.

Feature matches at the Rec Cen courts (off Mesa Road) include Nicolas Moreno vs. Maxim Cressy of UCLA, Morgan Mays vs. Miguel Diaz (who defeated Bjorn Hoffmann of Cal 7-6 in the third today) and Cody Rakela vs. Eli Whittle of UC Davis (who upset top seeded Simon Stevens of Oregon in first round action).