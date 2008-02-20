Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:04 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Gauchos Pull Upset on UCLA

Menzel rises to the occasion with 21 kills as UCSB uses 3-1 win to climb into sixth place.

By Scott Flanders | February 20, 2008 | 8:27 p.m.

Freshman opposite Jeff Menzel ripped a match-high 21 kills as No. 14 UCSB upset sixth-ranked UCLA, 3-1, Wednesday at Robertson Gymnasium. Game scores were 30-21, 31-29, 25-30 and 30-24 in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation match.

The win enabled UCSB to even both of its records at 7-7 overall and 5-5 in MPSF play. The Gauchos entered the match in ninth place in the league but ended the night in a three-way tie for sixth with Stanford and USC at the season’s midpoint.

UCLA, which has lost three of its last five matches, fell to 10-6 overall and 7-5 in conference action. The Bruins are tied with Pepperdine for fourth place in the MPSF.

Offensively, UCSB had one of its strongest matches of the season, hitting a solid .341 (63-18-132) over the four games. The Gauchos hit .515 (18-1-33) in the second set, and then dropped all the way down to .125 (12-8-32) in the next. They were able to recover quickly and post a .424 (17-3-33) clip in game four.

UCLA finished with a .253 (69-31-150) attack percentage and hit above .300 in games two and three. However, the Bruins swung at .122 (14-9-41) in the opening game and .222 (16-8-36) in the fourth frame.

Menzel, a former San Marcos High star, hit .341 (21-7-41) and had nine digs and 21.5 points. Outside hitter Mike Runkle recorded 15 kills while hitting .429 (15-3-28) and adding two aces, 11 digs, three blocks and 18.5 points. Middle blocker Theo Brunner totaled 12 kills, four blocks and 15.5 points. Setter Max Klineman amassed 48 assists and also had five digs.

The Bruins had four players with 10 or more kills. Sean O’Malley and Ryan Ratelle each had 16, Garrett Muagututia posted 13, and D.J. Stromath had 10. Libero Tony Ker racked up a match-best 15 digs and setter Matt Wade had 61 assists.

Dating back to last season, UCSB has won the last two match-ups between the squads as the Gauchos took a 3-1 victory over the Bruins in an MPSF Tournament quarterfinal match in April. UCLA dominates the all-time series with an 111-29 advantage. The Bruins will host UCSB on April 2.

The Gauchos take their show on the road for the next four matches, the longest away streak for the team this season. They play at defending national champion UC Irvine on Saturday, at UC San Diego on Feb. 29, at Long Beach State on March 1, and at Cal State Northridge on March 5. The next home match is March 12, against USC.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

