Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:02 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Gauchos Push No, 4 Cal Into 2nd OT Before Falling, 9-8

By UCSB Sports Information | January 22, 2016 | 7:52 p.m.

Lauren Martin's four goals weren't enough for No. 13 UC Santa Barbara to beat No. 4 Cal, as the Golden Bears took a 9-8 overtime decision at Campus Pool in the first game of the UCSB Women's Water Polo Invitational.

Brenna Thomas added a pair of goals and Bryn Hudson and Miranda Schrader scored one goal apiece, while Hudson also paced the team with three assists.

At 2:22 into the third quarter, the Gauchos took a 4-3 lead on a power-play goal by Hudson in front of the cage.

The seesaw nature of the game continued with Cal evening the score at the 4:10 mark. Martin followed with a backhand scoring shot  to put her team back up at 5-4. Martin's goal came after she lost her usual no. 4 cap in the pool and was wearing no. 16 in its place. The senior scored all four of her goals with the no. 16 cap.

Cal would have the final say in the quarter, as Stephanie Mutafyan found the back of the net on a long shot with one second left for a 5-5 tie.

The Gauchos quickly took the lead back in fourth quarter thanks again to Martin. The senior first drew an exclusion foul to give UCSB a power play, and she wound up scoring following a nice entry pass from Taylor Shore.

With the scored tied at 7-7, Brokaw stopped Cal from taking a late-game lead with strong block of a swift turnaround shot from Sierra Smiley. UCSB called a timeout after the clutch save and set up a play for a goal and an 8-7 lead. This time, Murphy found Martin down low for the goal with 1:58 left.

The Gauchos nearly held off Cal's offense down the stretch, but Carrega got the equalizer for the Bears with seven seconds left.

The first overtime period featured no goals, but the Bears found the game-winner at the 1:31 mark in the second extra period. On the play, Kindred Paul found Genevieive Weed and she beat the goalie with an outside shot.

UCSB will be back in action Saturday to play Cal Baptist at 12:30 p.m. at Campus Pool and No. 2 UCLA  at 6 p.m. at the Rec Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 