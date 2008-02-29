Gauchos Round Out Soccer Recruiting Class

Defending Big West champs sign three players from out of state and another from British Columbia.

After signing six players from California earlier this month, the UCSB men’s soccer team has added four more high school seniors from outside the state. The signings complete the defending Big West Conference champions’ recruiting class for 2008, head coach Tim Vom Steeg said Friday.

Completing one of the largest and most talented classes in the program’s history, UCSB has signed forward Christian Dahlskog of Flower Mound, Texas; Michael David of Tacoma, Wash.; Reid Fraser of Victoria, British Columbia; and Taylor Thompson of Lake Oswego, Ore.

“To compete at a national level, a program must be able to go anywhere in the country or even outside the country to fulfill your needs,” Vom Steeg said. “I feel that our coaching staff has done an excellent job of identifying top-notch talent and putting in the time and effort to get quality players here at UCSB.”

The four recruits join an already impressive list that features U.S. Youth National Team players Danny Barrera and Bryan Dominguez and local standouts Vincent Alvarez of Santa Barbara High and Michael Tetteh of Dunn School.

Ryan Hall is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.