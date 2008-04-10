Gauchos Seniors Sweep Aggies, 5-2

UCSB‘s women’s tennis team left it all out on the court Friday on Senior Day, defeating visiting UC Davis, 5-2. The Gauchos swept the doubles point from the Aggies and won four singles matches for their second win in a row.

With the victory, UCSB is now 9-12 overall and 4-3 in Big West Conference play.

Senior Brittany Kausen and sophomore Tova Hausman started doubles play with an impressive 8-1 victory over the Aggies duo of Robin Guier and Emma Shapiro. Senior tandem Charlotte Scatliffe and Marta Simic took the doubles point for the Gauchos, when they overpowered Randi Schuler and Herzyl Legaspi at No. 1 singles. Freshman Jill Damion and sophomore Asagi Onaga finished the Gauchos sweep, easily handlig Anita Athavale and Desiree Stone, 8-3.

Charlotte Scatliffe went out in style in her last home match, dominating Emma Shapiro in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 to give the Gauchos an early 2-0 advantage. UC Davis came roaring back to tie the match, 2-2, with wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Hausman quelled the Aggies momentum with a 6-0, 7-5 straight-set victory at the No. 4 slot. In perhaps her strongest performance on the year, senior Brittany Kausen secured the Gauchos’ second consecutive win with a 7-5, 6-2 straight-set winner at No. 6 singles.

Although the last match to finish had no bearing on the outcome, it turned out to be the most thrilling. Down 5-2 in the third, senior Marta Simic battled back to tie the match, 6-6. Simic captured the win against Randi Schuler, 7-6 in the third, extending the final score to 5-2.

"The day ended like a Hollywood movie script with No. 1 Marta Simic coming back from 2-5 down in the third set and winning her last home match 1-6, 6-1, 7-6," head coach Pete Kirkwood said. "What a day!"

The Gauchos conclude their regular season with a noon Sunday match at Cal Poly.

UCSB 5, UC Davis 2

Singles

No. 1 — Marta Simic (UCSB) defeated Randi Schuler (UCD) 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (2)

No. 2 — Desiree Stone (UCD) defeated Jill Damion (UCSB) 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 — Robyn Guier (UCD) defeated Asagi Onaga (UCSB) 6-2, 6-1

No. 4 — Tova Hausman (UCSB) defeated Herzyl Legaspi (UCD) 6-0, 7-5

No. 5 — Charlotte Scatliffe (UCSB) defeated Emma Shapiro (UCD) 6-1, 6-1

No. 6 — Brittany Kausen (UCSB) defeated Sidney Brady (UCD) 7-5, 6-2

Order of finish: 5, 2, 3, 4, 6, 1

Doubles

No. 1 — Marta Simic / Charlotte Scatliffe (UCSB) defeated Randi Schuler / Herzyl Legaspi (UCD) 8-3

No. 2 — Jill Damion / Asagi Onaga (UCSB) defeated Anita Athavale / Desiree Stone (UCD) 8-3

No. 3 — Tova Hausman / Brittany Kausen (UCSB) defeated Robyn Guier / Emma Shapiro (UCD) 8-1

Order of finish: 3, 1, 2