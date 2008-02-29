Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:04 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Gauchos Split Georgia Tournament Opener

UCSB falls to No. 11 Michigan, 9-1, before pounding Syracuse, 8-1.

By Lisa Skvarla | February 29, 2008 | 12:00 p.m.

UCSB rebounded from a 9-1, six-inning loss to No. 11 Michigan and defeated Syracuse, 8-1, in its second pairing Friday, the opening day of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Lead-Off Classic in Columbus, Ga. With the split, UCSB’s record remains at 8-8.

The Gauchos freshmen were impressive at the plate, as right fielder Katie McWhirter went 3-for-7 on the day, with a double, a run, and three RBIs. Shortstop Jessica Beristianos was 4-for-5 during the two games, with a double, a run and two RBIs.

In Friday’s first game, against Michigan (14-2), both teams remained scoreless in the first two innings before UCSB posted the first run in the top of the third. Senior Nicole Churnock led off with a double to right center before the next two Gauchos batters went down swinging. A McWhirter double with two outs sent Churnock home to put the Gauchos ahead, 1-0. Tisha Duran, a senior from Ventura College and Buena High, singled on the next play, but McWhirter was called out at home to end the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Roya St. Clair led off with a home run, and a triple from Angela Findlay with two runners on brought home a second Wolverines run, allowing Michigan to take a 2-1 advantage.

Seven additional Michigan runs over the fourth and sixth innings, including five in the latter, brought a premature end to the game as the Wolverines captured the 9-1 victory.

Sophomore MeLinda Matsumoto (1-5) took the loss in the circle after allowing eight earned runs off of seven hits in 5.1 innings of work. All five of Matsumoto’s losses this season have come against teams currently ranked in the ESPN/USA Softball Top 25 Poll.

In the day’s second game, against winless Syracuse (0-10), junior Christine Ramos led off with a triple in the bottom of the first inning before a McWhirter single one out later brought her home to give the Gauchos a 1-0 lead. UCSB added another run in the second inning when an error allowed Beristianos to score unearned.

The Gauchos stretched their lead to 4-0 in the third off of an RBI single from Danielle Meyers and an RBI double from Beristianos. Syracuse brought home its only run of the game in the top of the fifth, cutting the Gauchos’ advantage to 4-1.

In the sixth, back-to-back singles from McWhirter and Duran put two runners on with just one out before a throwing error from the pitcher sent McWhirter across home plate. A single from Jackie Conlin loaded the bases before Kelsey Anderson, a sophomore from Righetti High in Santa Maria, earned a walk that sent Duran home. Another single from Beristianos posted the third run of the inning before Churnock grounded out to shortstop during the next at-bat, driving home a fourth run. The Gauchos finished with the 8-1 victory.

As a team, UCSB tallied a season-high 12 hits in the win over Syracuse. Beristianos led the way, going 3-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. McWhirter went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run while Tiffany Wright was 2-for-4 with two runs.

Lindsey Correa (4-3) picked up the win in the circle after allowing just one run on three hits while walking five and fanning seven batters in seven innings of work.

UCSB will be back in action Saturday against North Carolina State and No. 18 Mississippi State.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSBs assistant media relations director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 