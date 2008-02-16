Monday, June 18 , 2018, 9:55 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Gauchos Split in San Diego

UCSB whips Indiana, 5-0, before falling to Fresno State, 8-0, in tournament play.

By Lisa Skvarla | February 16, 2008 | 4:00 p.m.

UCSB’s softball team picked up its first shutout victory of the season Saturday, defeating Indiana, 5-0, on the second day of the Campbell/Cartier Classic at San Diego State. The Gauchos’’ luck ran short, however, as they dropped their second game of the day to Fresno State, 8-0.

Junior Christine Ramos led the Gauchos (2-5) against Indiana, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two runs, and two stolen bases. Senior Tisha Duran, a former Ventura College and Buena High star, was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while senior Danielle Meyers was 1-for-2 with a run and a two-RBI double.

Sophomore Lindsey Correa (2-1) pitched the complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out a season-best eight batters.

At the top of the order in the first inning, Ramos led off with a walk before the next two Gauchos struck out swinging. Ramos stole second before an error allowed junior Tiffany Wright to get on base and Ramos to come home for the first run of the game. Wright then advanced on a passed ball and Duran hit an RBI single up the middle to put the Gauchos ahead, 2-0.

The next three innings were relatively silent with the two teams collectively leaving seven base runners stranded. Ramos led off with a bunt single in the top of the fifth inning, then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. The next batter, sophomore Jessica Ziegler, walked before Meyers doubled to left center, bringing home both runners and stretching the lead to 4-0.

One out later, Duran doubled to left center field, scoring Meyers for what would be the final run of the game. Correa allowed just one of the next nine Hoosiers batters on base before getting the shutout.

In the second game Saturday, Fresno State outhit the Gauchos, 9-4, on its way to the 8-0 victory. Freshman Jessica Beristianos led UCSB, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Sophomore MeLinda Matsumoto (0-4) took the loss after allowing seven earned runs on nine hits with five walks and a strikeout.

Both teams remained scoreless in the first three innings of play before Fresno opened the fourth inning with a pair of runs. The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 7-0 with a five-run fifth inning. Fresno State closed out the game with one more run in the top of the seventh to stretch its season record to a perfect 5-0.

The Gauchos conclude tournament action Sunday, facing Tulsa at 11:30 a.m. and tournament host San Diego State at 4:30 p.m.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 