Gauchos Split in San Diego

UCSB’s softball team picked up its first shutout victory of the season Saturday, defeating Indiana, 5-0, on the second day of the Campbell/Cartier Classic at San Diego State. The Gauchos’’ luck ran short, however, as they dropped their second game of the day to Fresno State, 8-0.

Junior Christine Ramos led the Gauchos (2-5) against Indiana, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two runs, and two stolen bases. Senior Tisha Duran, a former Ventura College and Buena High star, was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while senior Danielle Meyers was 1-for-2 with a run and a two-RBI double.

Sophomore Lindsey Correa (2-1) pitched the complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits while walking three and striking out a season-best eight batters.

At the top of the order in the first inning, Ramos led off with a walk before the next two Gauchos struck out swinging. Ramos stole second before an error allowed junior Tiffany Wright to get on base and Ramos to come home for the first run of the game. Wright then advanced on a passed ball and Duran hit an RBI single up the middle to put the Gauchos ahead, 2-0.

The next three innings were relatively silent with the two teams collectively leaving seven base runners stranded. Ramos led off with a bunt single in the top of the fifth inning, then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. The next batter, sophomore Jessica Ziegler, walked before Meyers doubled to left center, bringing home both runners and stretching the lead to 4-0.

One out later, Duran doubled to left center field, scoring Meyers for what would be the final run of the game. Correa allowed just one of the next nine Hoosiers batters on base before getting the shutout.

In the second game Saturday, Fresno State outhit the Gauchos, 9-4, on its way to the 8-0 victory. Freshman Jessica Beristianos led UCSB, going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Sophomore MeLinda Matsumoto (0-4) took the loss after allowing seven earned runs on nine hits with five walks and a strikeout.

Both teams remained scoreless in the first three innings of play before Fresno opened the fourth inning with a pair of runs. The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 7-0 with a five-run fifth inning. Fresno State closed out the game with one more run in the top of the seventh to stretch its season record to a perfect 5-0.

The Gauchos conclude tournament action Sunday, facing Tulsa at 11:30 a.m. and tournament host San Diego State at 4:30 p.m.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.