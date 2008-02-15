Gauchos Sweep Away Banana Slugs

UCSB swept UC Santa Cruz, 30-28, 30-28 and 30-28, in nonconference volleyball action Friday at Robertson Gymnasium. The Gauchos are still perfect against the Banana Slugs, holding a 14-0 lead in the all-time series.

No. 14-ranked UCSB improved to 6-7 on the year with the victory. UCSC, ranked third in NCAA Division III, dropped to 11-6 overall.

A total of 14 Gauchos played in the match. Outside hitter Phil Mathews led the team with nine kills while hitting .438 (9-2-16). Middle blocker Sam Moisenco and opposite Jake Rosener each contributed seven kills with Moisenco swinging at a .667 clip (7-1-9). He also added an ace, five blocks, and totaled a team-high 11 points. Max Klineman started at setter and had 14 assists before being replaced by true freshman Vince Devany. Devany had 21 helpers and was solid at the net, collecting four blocks.

UCSC got a match-high 14 kills from Bryan Shires. Brad Sullivan followed with 13. Austin Einhorn and Alex Schwartz each had four blocks, while setter Eric Rowell racked up 39 assists.

Neither squad attacked well, with UCSB finishing at .222 (45-23-99) and UCSC at .184 (44-25-103).

The opening game was tied 28-28 before a Banana Slug service error and a hitting error gave the set to the Gauchos. Game two saw much of the same as the game was tied at 27-27. An attack error and a kill by Mathews put UCSB up, 29-27. UCSC shrugged off one game point with a kill by Shires, but another service error allowed the Gauchos to take the game. UCSB played from behind early in game three, but, once again, the game was tied at 28. Matt Thobe threw down a kill to put the Gauchos up by one and a block by Thobe, Devany and Trey Valbuena iced the win for UCSB.

The Gauchos return to Mountain Pacific Sports Federation action when they host UCLA at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The team is holding a shoe drive during the match. Fans are encouraged to donate “gently used” shoes and sneakers, which in turn will be given to Soles4Souls, a nonprofit organization that supplies shoes to people and places in need on five continents.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.