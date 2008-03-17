Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:34 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Gauchos to Dance with Virginia in NCAA’s 1st Round

UCSB draws No. 13 seed and appearance in Norfolk, Va., subregional.

 

By Ryan Hall | March 17, 2008 | 6:20 p.m.

After winning a 12th Big West Conference Tournament title last week, UCSB’s women’s basketball team was awarded a No. 13 seed in the 2008 NCAA Tournament field of 64 on Monday. The Gauchos, making their first Big Dance appearance since 2005, will battle fourth-seed Virginia at 6:30 p.m. PDT Sunday in Norfolk, Va.

“I’m very pleased with our seed and I’m excited to play a very, very good Virginia team,” head coach Mark French said. “We are definitely looking forward to representing the West Coast well in Norfolk.”

Fifth-seeded Old Dominion, the subregional host, will face No. 12 Liberty in the other first-round game Sunday. The winners will meet March 25 with a berth in the NCAA Sweet 16 at stake. The regional semifinals will be held April 1 in Greensboro, N.C.

Sunday’s other opening-round contests in Norfolk are top-seeded North Carolina against No. 16 Bucknell and No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Iowa.

UCSB (23-7) enters NCAA Tournament play after claiming the Big West’s automatic bid for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons with a 75-59 victory over UC Davis in the conference final Saturday. Winners of 19 of their last 20 games, the Gauchos are 7-11 in 11 previous appearances in the Big Dance, including the program’s first-ever Sweet 16 berth in 2004. UCSB lost to Notre Dame in its last NCAA appearance in 2005.

The No. 13 seed has not been a lucky one for UCSB, which earned the draw in 1997 and 2005 and lost both times.

Virginia (23-9) is an at-large selection out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cavaliers, who are ranked 23rd in the USA Today/ESPN Top-25 Coaches’ Poll, went 10-4 in ACC play and tied for third place with Duke.

“(Head coach) Debbie Ryan has done some excellent things at Virginia over the years and it’s always nice to coach against some of leading coaches in the women’s game,” French said. “Sunday’s game will be a great challenge for us.”

Old Dominion (29-4) won its 17th consecutive Colonial Athletic Association Tournament title. Liberty (28-3) also was an automatic qualifier after its 11th Big South Conference Tournament championship.

UCSB has split two previous meetings with UVA, defeating the Cavaliers in the Thunderdome in 2000 before losing in Charlottesville in 2001. The Gauchos have never played Liberty or Old Dominion.

UCSB’s NCAA Tournament games will be broadcast live on KIST 1340 AM and KCSB 91.9 FM or online at www.kcsb.org. ESPN2 will televise the subregional games.

Ticket prices for Sunday’s first round are $25, which includes admission to both games. Tickets will be available at 9 a.m. Tuesday by calling the UCSB Athletic Ticket Office at 805.893.8272.

Ryan Hall is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 