Gauchos’ Tournament Opener Postponed

The UCSB softball team’s opening game of the Campbell/Cartier Classic against host San Diego State was rescheduled because of wet field conditions Thursday. The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Gauchos open tournament action Friday against Utah State at 2 p.m. The matchup will be the first against the Aggies since they left the Big West Conference after the 2005 season. UCSB is also scheduled to play Fresno State, Indiana and Tulsa this weekend.
UCSB opened the 2008 season at the Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament last weekend. The Gauchos went 1-3, with a win over Santa Clara and losses to UCLA, Nevada and Oklahoma.
Lisa Skvarla is UCSB’s assistant media relations director.