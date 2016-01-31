Gauchos Win Final Dual Meet for Legendary Coach Gregg Wilson

Swimming

The UC Santa Barbara swim teams sent retiring coach Gregg Wilson out a winner in their final dual meets of the season at Campus Pool on Saturday. The Gauchos swept Cal Poly, with the men taking a 164-97 victory and the women winning 163-117.

Wilson has been on the pool deck at UCSB for 40 years. He’s guided the Gaucho men to 26 conference titles, including a run of 23 in a row. On the women’s side, his teams won 13 titles. He’s had 72 swimmers earn All-American honors and coached three Olympians, including Team USA gold medalists Richard Schroeder and Jason Lezak.

Wilson announced his retirement before the start of the season. See video below.

In Saturday’s meet, seniors Lauren Vosseler and Katie Records each recorded two individual wins in their final swims at Campus Pool. Vosseler won the 50 (23.51) and 100 freestyle (51.33) sprints. Records captured the 100 beaststroke (1:04.08) and the 200 individual medley (2:06.01).

The women's "A" and "B" relays dominated the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays today against Cal Poly, taking one-two in both events. The men's "A" relay took first in both the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle relay.

Eric Vanbrocklin (1:39.75) had the first Gaucho individual win of the day in the men's 200 freestyle, leading a 1-2-3 swep. Dylan Kubick (1:41.60) and Clayton Young (1:41.98) trailed in second and third.

Cheyenne Low (55.73) and Elizabeth Pulido (58.16) went one-two in the women's 100 backstroke, and shortly after Billy Mullis (49.77), Albert Miao (51.37), and Josh Smith (52.53) swept the men's heat.

Senior captain Charis Hoppe (1:04.33) finished second behind Records in the 100 breast.

Simon Wong (57.70) out-touched Cal Poly's Brian Whittington (57.79) for a win in the men's 100 breaststroke. Later, he out-touched Whittington again for a win in the 200 breaststroke (2:04.63).

Kevin Moore (21.21) touched first for the men's 50 free, and Eddie Sanchez (45.87) touched first for the 100.

Low (2:03.55) andPulido (2:07.08) reigned over the rest of the field again in the 200 backstroke. Billy Mullis (1:48.68) and Kubick (1:51.29) took one-two in the men's heat.

The men's 100 butterfly featured another 1-2-3 finish, this time from Kevin Mendoza (49.65), Mason Tittle (50.38), and Michael Wang (50.47).

In her final race as a Gaucho, Records took home a win in the 200 IM, followed by Alyssa Shew (2:07.28) in second. Kubick (1:53.00) won the event for the men shortly after.

Wilson will now prepare the Gauchos for the postseason, starting with the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships in Los Angeles in three weeks.