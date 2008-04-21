Friday, May 4 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Gauchos Wrap Up Regular Season

UCSB had mixed finish but an overall record of achievement.

By Marty Davis | April 21, 2008 | 6:48 p.m.

The UCSB men’s tennis team finished up its regular season on the road over the weekend, posting wins over No. 64 Utah and Utah State before dropping matches to BYU and No. 35 Boise State. Click here for complete match results.

In addition to posting their third nationally ranked win of the season, the Gauchos showed plenty of stamina in playing four matches in four days on the road, both good signs heading into the Big West Conference Championships.

UCSB (13-9 overall and 4-1 and Big West champions in league play) earned the top seed for the Big West tournament, which will be played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this weekend, and the Gauchos are just two matches away from defending their Big West title. UCSB plays at 3 p.m. Saturday against the winner of No. 4 Cal Poly and No. 5 UC Davis. The Big West championship match is to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Thanks in large part to your support, we’re just two wins away from our third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament! Keep your fingers crossed this weekend or, better yet, come out to the desert to cheer on your Gauchos! It is sure to be an exciting and very competitive weekend of tennis.

Go Gauchos!

Marty Davis coaches men’s tennis at UCSB.

