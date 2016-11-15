Gavin DeGraw Heading Next Year’s Kids Helping Kids Benefit Concert

Kids Helping Kids will present its annual benefit concert taking place at the Granada Theatre on Jan. 14, 2017, featuring Grammy nominee, singer/songwriter, and multiple platinum artist Gavin DeGraw.
Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets are sold online at granadasb.org and the Granada Theatre box office at 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.
We are excited to build upon each year of Kids Helping Kids and show the world how we are changing people’s lives.
-- Miles Centrella represents Kids Helping Kids of San Marcos High School.