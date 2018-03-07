Gavin Guilfoyle’s Overtime Goal Puts Santa Barbara in CIF Soccer Regional Semifinals

Boys Soccer

The minutes keep mounting for the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team, but the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 champions are not complaining.

In their third straight extra-time game, the Dons pulled out another victory. Gavin Guilfoyle finished a low crossing ball from Heymar Hernandez in the final minutes of a 10-minute overtime period to give the Dons a 1-0 win over Central Section D-1 champion Fresno-Sunnyside in a first-round game of the CIF Division 1 Regional Tournament at UCSB's Harder Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory sends the top-seeded Dons (19-1-3) into a Thursday semifinal game against San Clemente, tentatively scheduled at San Marcos High. San Clemente, which lost in a penalty-kick shootout against L.A. Cathedral in the Southern Section D-1 semifinals, defeated San Marcos of the San Diego Section, 2-0, on Tuesday.

After beating Loyola 1-0 in double overtime in the section semifinals and playing Cathedral to a 0-0 draw through two overtimes before winning in a penalty-kick shootout in the section final, a tired Dons team battled Sunnyside to a scoreless draw after 80 minutes.

Santa Barbara, which also had several players battling illness, picked up its energy in the second half and created some good scoring chances. But they couldn't find a finishing touch.

That was until Guilfoyle made his late run into the box to meet the cross from Hernandez.

On a restart after a Sunnyside foul, Hernandez ran on to a through ball from Ben Kyle down the right side. He beat his defender on the dribble and crossed the ball on the ground into the center of the penalty area. Guilfoyle calmly stroked it past the goalkeeper and then sprinted toward the Dons' bench in jubilation.

"I saw Heymar make the run down the right side and I knew he was going to serve it in, so I found a pocket and buried the chance," Guilfoyle said. "We’re looking for him to put in that low drive kind of angled back. Then, we’re looking for somebody to make a near-post run, a far-post run and somebody to fill in that hole, and I happened to be there at the right time. We had a little eye contact and (Heymar) gave it to me and I just put it away."

Gavin Guilfoyle scores game winner in Santa Barbara’s CIF Regional opener. Heymar Hernandez delivers assist pic.twitter.com/5GWj44dVje — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) March 7, 2018

Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said it was nice to see his team go back to using the late runners coming from the central midfield in the attack. The Dons had primarily been going to striker Juan Carlos Torres as of late because of his hot finishing.

"Early on (in the season), we had Gavin and Owen (Lambe) making those late runs, those runs they come in on crosses and (the defenders) don't pick them up. They pick up JC, they pick up Brandon (Garcia), but you don't pick up the center-mids coming in. We talked about that: Can we get a late run in when the other team is basically not looking behind them?

"Gavin does it better than anyone."

Sunnyside took the game to Santa Barbara in the first half, but the Dons' defense, led by Adam Chenoweth's solid performance, thwarted the Wildcats.

Heil smartly used his bench quite a bit in the first half and received good play from Alfredo Vasquez on defense and Harrison Foy up front.

"We brought guys on who didn’t play as much last week to bring some energy," Heil explained. "What Alfredo allowed us to do today was move Jackson (Wright) up (in the attack). That presence helped us a lot in keeping possession. Alfredo and Harrison did a great job today giving us some strong minutes."

Heil expected the game to be tough for his team after the intense battles in the Southern Section semifinals and final, playing without Lambe, who injured his knee in the final, and having four starters sick. The Dons also were going against an opponent that had been off since Feb. 24.

"It’s a disadvantage and we knew going in it was going to be that way," he said. "I think you saw it at the beginning of the game. But they didn’t score and we started to relax and we started to play a little soccer and we started to get our chances.

"Surprisingly, the whole second half was all us; the whole second half was them being more tired than us. We got a little more excited and realized, ‘We can do this. Why not play Thursday. Why not keep playing.’"

Guilfoyle said playing all the extra minutes is matter of heart and the guys still wanting to play together.

"We don’t want to stop playing together, that’s what it comes down to," he said. "We love each other, we’re a brotherhood."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at