Gavin Swerdloff Provides Stellar Relief in Santa Barbara Win

Baseball

Gavin Swerdloff gave Santa Barbara High five innings of outstanding relief pitching, and the Dons rallied for a 5-3 baseball victory over Sandia Prep of New Mexico on Thursday at the Coach Bob Invitational in Arizona.

Santa Barbara won its last two games of the tournament and returns home with a 4-4 record.

Swerdloff, a senior lefthander, entered the game with no outs, the bases loaded and the Dons trailing 3-2. He pitched out of the jam without allowing a run. He went five innings and surrendered only one single and a walk, while striking out three.

“Gavin rescued us from the bases-loaded, no-out situation in the third and shut a good offense down the rest of the way,” said Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker.

Santa Barbara’s offense was led by junior outfielder Caleb Norton, who went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. His second-inning single gave the Dons an early lead and he singled again in the sixth to drive in Lucas Grandcolas for the final Dons’ run.

“We had just enough timely hitting to get by today and took full advantage of Sandia’s defensive mistakes to make the difference,” said Warrecker.

The Dons return to Channel League action on Tuesday when they host Buena at Eddie Mathews field at 3:15 p.m.

Sandia Prep…102 000 0 — 3 7 2

Santa Barbara…110 201 x — 5 5 0

Williams, Snow (6) and Einhorn;

Ratliff, Swerdloff (3) and Keithley.

WP: Swerdloff (1-0); LP: Williams (0-1)

2B— SM: Martinez, Snow. SB: Firestone