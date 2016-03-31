Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:34 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Gavin Swerdloff Provides Stellar Relief in Santa Barbara Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 31, 2016 | 6:26 p.m.

Gavin Swerdloff gave Santa Barbara High five innings of outstanding relief pitching, and the Dons rallied for a 5-3 baseball victory over Sandia Prep of New Mexico on Thursday at the Coach Bob Invitational in Arizona.

Santa Barbara won its last two games of the tournament and returns home with a 4-4 record.

Swerdloff, a senior lefthander, entered the game with no outs, the bases loaded and the Dons trailing 3-2. He pitched out of the jam without allowing a run. He went five innings and surrendered only one single and a walk, while striking out three.

“Gavin rescued us from the bases-loaded, no-out situation in the third and shut a good offense down the rest of the way,” said Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker.

Santa Barbara’s offense was led by junior outfielder Caleb Norton, who went 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs. His second-inning single gave the Dons an early lead and he singled again in the sixth to drive in Lucas Grandcolas for the final Dons’ run.

“We had just enough timely hitting to get by today and took full advantage of Sandia’s defensive mistakes to make the difference,” said Warrecker.

The Dons return to Channel League action on Tuesday when they host Buena at Eddie Mathews field at 3:15 p.m.

Sandia Prep…102 000 0 — 3  7  2

Santa Barbara…110 201 x —  5  5  0

Williams, Snow (6) and Einhorn;

Ratliff, Swerdloff (3) and Keithley.

WP:  Swerdloff (1-0);  LP:  Williams (0-1)

2B— SM:  Martinez, Snow. SB:   Firestone

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 