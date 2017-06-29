Gaviota Curve Project at 101 Completed

Realignment of road section done to improve safety

A project to re-align the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from north of Mariposa Reina to south of the Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area has been completed.

This safety project resulted in a realignment of the existing northbound compound curve with a single radius curve.

In addition, this project included a widening of the existing shoulders, and improvements to the median barrier, culverts and the vertical profile along the northbound side of the highway.

“This new alignment will allow motorists to drive their vehicles more easily through this single curve, improving safety for everyone," said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

The collision rate at this location was five times higher than the statewide average for similar facilities.

Contractor for the $7 million project was Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.