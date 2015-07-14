Gaviota Rest Areas on Highway 101 Closed for Water Line Repairs

Advice

Both Highway 101 rest stops near the Gaviota Tunnel are closed again, while crews fix the water line that brings water to both restrooms along the roadway and the nearby Gaviota State Park, according to Caltrans.

There has been an issue with the water line since the 10-month renovation project for the northbound and southbound rest area bathrooms, and repairs are being done this week, Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.

“The water line interruption (the state park water line) is the same issue that we faced following the opening after the major renovation,” he said.

The popular rest areas are used by about 1 million people each year and were recently closed while Caltrans upgraded the restroom plumbing, electrical system, and landscape and irrigation systems.

Restrooms were reopened to the public at the end of February but closed for water line repairs late last week, Shivers said.

Maintenance staff are planning to make repairs over the next few days and get both stops reopened on Friday, he said.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.