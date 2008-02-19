Monday, June 18 , 2018, 8:48 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Gaviota Lane Closure Delayed Until March 3

Caltrans puts off Highway 101 repair project in anticipation of rains later this week.

By Noozhawk Staff | February 19, 2008 | 11:49 a.m.

Plans to close one lane of northbound Highway 101 at the Gaviota Tunnel have been put on hold for two weeks.

The Caltrans project to repair 200 feet of guardrail damaged by a recent big-rig accident was to have started Monday, but officials postponed the project because of the rain predicted this week.

Weather permitting, work will begin March 3. The inside lane will be closed for four weeks between the entrance to Gaviota State Park and a quarter-mile north of the tunnel. Crews must replace the guardrail and stabilize a steep embankment between the roadway and Gaviota Creek below. The northbound-side rest stop also will be closed during the project.

For more information, call 805.549.3318 or click here for the Caltrans District 5 Web site.

