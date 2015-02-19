Gaviota Rest Area on Highway 101 Scheduled to Reopen Monday

The Gaviota Safety Roadside Rest Area on Highway 101 is scheduled to reopen about noon Monday, Feb. 23 following a 10-month closure for a major project to improve this facility.

This project included an extensive renovation to the plumbing systems in two restroom buildings and water conservation measures such as low-flow fixtures and faucets that will automatically turn off.

This facility also received upgrades to the electrical system and improvements to tile, carpentry, paint, landscape and irrigation systems.

These improvements were necessary to improve conditions for the 1 million visitors who use this rest area each year.

The contractor for this $927,000 project was Prism Engineering Inc. of Hayward.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.