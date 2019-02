Posted on February 14, 2019 | 8:58 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Gay Ashforth Wilson, 78, of Santa Barbara, died on Jan. 18, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1940.

Memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.