Gaydos Throws Shutout for Westmont

David Gaydos picked up his first win of the season NAIA as 16th-ranked Westmont Baseball defeated Saint Katherine by a score of 5-0 on Friday afternoon at Russ Carr Field.
Gaydos, who started for the Warriors (4-1), pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. The sophomore right-hander struck out seven and walked one.
The Warriors' scoring started in the second inning. Junior designated hitter Michael Pollex led off for the Warriors and took first when he was hit by a pitch. Senior catcher Jarrett Costa then singled through the right side, moving Pollex to second. Michael Frigon relieved Costa on the base pads as a courtesy runner before freshman third baseman Luke Coffey (Dos Pueblos High) singled down the left field line to load the bases with Warriors.
A walk to senior first baseman Turner Conrad forced Pollex home in what turned out to be the game winning run. Freshman sophomore Bryce Morison (Santa Barbara High) then singled to left field to drive in Frigon. It was his first college RBI.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth inning, junior right fielder Derek Rodigo put a towering fly ball over the left-field fence for a solo home run, making it a 3-0 game.