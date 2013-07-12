Gayle Brinkenhoff of Summerland, 1956-2013

Posted on July 12, 2013 | 1:33 p.m.

Source: Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D.

Gayle Susan Tower Brinkenhoff (Gitel Sora, bat Yehudit and Sendehr Efraim) of Summerland died July 12, 2013. She was born to Stuart Tower and the late Judith (Yehudit Tova) Brooker Tower in Framingham, Mass., on Sept. 8, 1956.

In 1957, she moved with her family to Southern California and spent most of the rest of her life here.

Gayle was the locking link in her uniquely close and adoring family. Her courageous 25-year battle with metastatic breast cancer exemplified that it is possible to live a full, meaningful, passionate life, even in the face of a fatal diagnosis. Her courage, her empathy, her authenticity and her sense of humor will be painfully missed by all who knew and loved her.

Gayle is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff; sons Shane Cohn and Jesse Brinkenhoff; daughter and son-in-law, Dariel and Erin Sidney; stepdaughters Rachel and Rebecca Brinkenhoff; stepsons Joshua and Daniel Brinkenhoff; her proud dad, Stuart Tower (and Roslyn Schlessinger) of Los Angeles; brother and sister-in-law Barney and Rosie Tower of Ojai; sister and brother-in-law Hilary and David Bloom of the San Fernando Valley; and dear nephew and niece Eric and Cayla Bloom.

Gravesite Jewish rituals will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15 at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive. Arrangements by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations in Gayle’s name be made to City of Hope/Research Fund, P.O. Box 23306, Ventura, CA 93002.