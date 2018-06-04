Gayle McKiddie, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1958-2018

Posted on April 5, 2018 | 8:59 p.m.

Source: Brenda Kennedy

Gayle Lynne McKiddie was born July 19, 1958, in Long Beach, Calif., the youngest of three children, to Daniel and Dorothy McKiddie.

Gayle was two weeks old when the family moved to Carpinteria. A year later, they moved to Goleta where she grew to become an adult.

She loved animals, and her dogs were her children. Her care for animals carried over into her professional career through employment by local veterinary clinics and pet groomers.

Gayle married Keith Craig in 1980 and they moved to Sonora, Cali., in 1986 where they owned a TV sales and repair shop.

After her divorce from Keith, she moved back to Santa Barbara where she met and fell in love with Rick Barbeau.

Rick and Gayle moved to Florida in 2010 where they lived until her death, Feb. 24, 2018.

She is survived by her sister Brenda, brother Danny, along with nieces and nephews.

The world has lost one of its most light-hearted, funloving, and deeply caring people. She will be missed.

There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. April 14, at the home of Gayle's sister, 459 Pepperdine Ct., Goleta.

— Brenda Kennedy