Gelare Macon Joins Board of Directors of Coastal Housing Coalition

Board President of Coastal Housing Coalition Craig Minus announced recently that Gelare Macon has been elected to the organization's board of directors.

The Coastal Housing Coalition is a nonprofit advocacy organization dedicated to finding solutions to the South Coast’s housing crisis and reversing the adverse impacts the lack of workforce housing has on the local economy, environment and civic life.

Macon is principal planner of her company, Macon Environmental Planning.

A UC Santa Barbara graduate, she has worked in the Santa Barbara area since 2006 as a certified land use planner and project manager.

Her work has consisted of land use planning, permit processing, LEED project consultation and overall project management.

She has managed land plans and projects for both the public and private sector with permitting or entitlement issues and has been instrumental in successfully guiding projects through the regulatory approval process.

She earned a certification in project management from UCSB, planning certification from the American Planning Association and LEED accreditation from the U.S. Green Building Council.

She is also founder and president of Women in Development-Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization established to support female professionals working in land development.

The Coastal Housing Coalition works through advocacy, education, research and special projects to combat the Souh Coast housing crisis. It hosts the annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference.

For more information visit www.coastalhousing.org, email [email protected] or call 805.570.1250.

— Rochelle Rose represents the Coastal Housing Coalition.