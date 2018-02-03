Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:39 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Gelare Macon, Olivia Marr to Co-chair Housing Conference

By Rochelle Rose for Coastal Housing Coalition | February 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Gelare Macon Click to view larger
Gelare Macon
Olivia Marr Click to view larger
Olivia Marr

Gelare Macon and Olivia Marr have been named 2018 co-chairs of the 5th Annual Santa Barbara Housing Conference, to be held 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St.

 

The appointments of Macon and Marr were announced by Craig Minus, board president of the Coastal Housing Coalition (CHC) which is hosting the conference.

 

Macon is a principal planner and project manager at Flowers & Associates, Inc., a civil engineering company in Santa Barbara.

She graduated from UCSB and is a certified planner with the American Planning Association, LEED accredited professional and certified project manager.

Macon is an advocate for affordable and workforce housing and participates in the local policy decision process.

Marr is a partner at the law firm Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, LLP where she specializes in land-use and real-estate law.

A graduate of UC Santa Cruz, she earned her J.D. degree from UCLA School of Law. She is currently vice president of the board of the Coastal Housing Coalition.

The housing conference will feature networking, keynote speaker, morning and afternoon educational workshops, and a panel on timely housing topics and issues, CHC reports.

Up to 250 participants are expected including housing providers, developers, business and government leaders, nonprofits, architects, real-estate professionals, financial-institution managers, employers, and interested community members, CHC said.

Tickets are $110 in advance and $140 at the door and include breakfast, lunch, educational workshops, networking, vendor booths, plenary sessions, souvenir program, and concluding wine reception.

Sponsorships are available at $500, $1,000, $3,000, $5,000 and $7,500 (title sponsor), which include tickets, publicity, booth space, banner privileges, according to sponsor level.

For more info, to register or buy a sponsorship, visit www.coastalhousingcoalition.org (go to DONATE) or http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2803776, email [email protected], or phone 570-1250.

CHC is a nonprofit founded in 2005 that is working to finding solutions to the South Coast’s housing crisis and reversing the adverse impacts of the lack of workforce housing is having on the economy, environment and civic life, CHC said.

— Rochelle Rose for Coastal Housing Coalition.

