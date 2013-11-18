Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:07 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet Seeking Partner Funding to Support Office Space

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 18, 2013

The Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet is asking its founding organizations for funding so its staff can operate out of a physical location in Old Town Goleta.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the City of Goleta and UC Santa Barbara partnered up to create GEM, which works to support startup and growing high-tech companies in the Goleta area.

GEM launched its website this year and hired Executive Director Doug Lynch, who wants to create an “incubator” space for small companies for better support services. The nonprofit organization is asking for $40,000 more from the city, which already has given $10,000 for the 2013-14 fiscal year, and UCSB is willing to match the city’s contribution up to $50,000, according to city staff.

The Chamber of Commerce is considering how much it can financially support GEM as well.

GEM is also looking for private money, and has a commitment of $50,000 for three years from Chris Felipe of CAF Holding dependent on support from the city, chamber and UCSB.

Even though the city’s collaboration is part of GEM by definition, the city isn’t required to provide more funding. Any more than the $10,000 it already budgeted would come from unassigned reserves, according to the city staff report.

In addition to the office space, GEM wants to give startups and growing companies access to training, advice, mentors and venture capital.

