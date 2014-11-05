Gem Faire Returning to Earl Warren Showgrounds Dec. 5-7

Just in time for holiday shopping! Gem Faire, the West Coast’s premier jewelry and bead show, will be in Santa Barbara Dec. 5-7 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7, valid for the entire weekend.

Nearly 100 importers, exporters and wholesalers from around the world will be on site with the largest selection of fine jewelry, costume jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstones, beads, crystals, gold and silver, pearls, minerals and much more at manufacturer’s prices. Other jewelry and beading essentials, including jewelry tools, displays and boxes, will be available all under one roof.

Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing service is on hand while you shop. Be sure to enter a door prize ballot for a chance to win cool items, with hourly drawings throughout the weekend.

Mark your calendar! Gem Faire will be in Santa Barbara for three days only. Buy quality gems, jewelry and beading supplies directly from the source right in your town only at Gem Faire.

Click here for more information, or contact Gem Faire Inc. at 503.252.8300 or [email protected].

— Yooy Nelson is the promotions director for Gem Faire.