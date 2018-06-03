Gem Faire Returning to Earl Warren Showgrounds Dec. 6-8

Just in time for holiday shopping! Gem Faire, the West Coast’s premiere gem and jewelry show, will be in Santa Barbara Dec. 6-8 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission is $7, valid for the entire weekend.

Nearly 100 world-renowned importers, exporters and manufacturers will be on site with the largest selection of fine jewelry, gems, beads, crystals, minerals, findings and much more at incredibly low prices. Finished and unfinished jewelry, rare gemstones, jewelry making tools, supplies and boxes will be available all under one roof.

Have your jewelry repaired and cleaned while you shop. Plus, enter for a chance to win cool prizes every hour throughout the weekend.

Mark your calendar! Don’t miss this opportunity. Buy quality jewelry, gems and beads directly from the source right in your town at Gem Faire. For more information, click here or contact Gem Faire Inc. at 503.252.8300 or [email protected].

— Yooy Nelson is the director of advertising and promotions for Gem Faire Inc.