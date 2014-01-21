Gem Faire to Set Up Shop at Earl Warren Showgrounds Feb. 21-23

Gem Faire, a West Coast gem and jewelry show, will be in Santa Barbara on Feb. 21-23 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7, valid for the entire weekend.

Nearly 100 importers, exporters and wholesalers from around the world will be on site with the largest selection of fine jewelry, costume jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstones, beads, crystals, minerals, findings and much more at manufacturers’ prices.

Other jewelry and beading essentials, including jewelry tools, displays and boxes, will be available all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning and ring sizing service is on hand while you shop.

Be sure to enter a door prize ballot for a chance to win cool items, with hourly drawings throughout the weekend.

Mark your calendar! Gem Faire will be in Santa Barbara for three days only. Buy quality gems, jewelry and beading supplies directly from the source right in your town only at Gem Faire.

For more information, click here or contact Gem Faire Inc. at 503.252.8300 or [email protected].

— Yooy Nelson is the director of advertising and promotions for Gem Faire Inc.