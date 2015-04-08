Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

GEM Workshop to Explore ‘What Successful Women Entrepreneurs Know That You Don’t’

By Doug Lynch for the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet | April 8, 2015 | 8:35 a.m.

As part of its monthly workshop series, the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet will present "What Successful Women Entrepreneurs Know That You Don't" at 6 p.m. April 30 in the GEM Conference Room, 600 Pine Ave. in Old Town Goleta.

Current statistics show that there are close to 10 million women-owned businesses in the United States, but on average, women-owned businesses don’t have a high rate of success. Of those 10 million:

» only 6 percent will ever reach the six-figure mark

» only 2 percent ever reach the seven-figure mark

» over 50 percent of women entrepreneurs never exceed $25,000/year in revenue

It doesn’t have to be that way. Join us for an enlightening and educational workshop on what women entrepreneurs need to know to create sustainable financial success in their business.

» Discover the three massive mistakes most women entrepreneurs make that stop them from building a profitable business.

» Learn how to avoid those mistakes and create an income breakthrough fast.

» Discover the three secrets best-kept secrets of successful women entrepreneurs.

The workshop will be presented by Minette Riordan, Ph.D. Dr. Riordan is an award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author and marketing expert with close to 15 years of experience in marketing and sales. She successfully built a multimedia publishing company, turning a small quarterly newspaper into a magazine with a monthly circulation of over 50,000 copies. Three years ago she sold that business to pursue her passions of coaching, speaking and writing.

— Doug Lynch is executive director of the Goleta Entrepreneurial Magnet.

