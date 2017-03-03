Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gen. Stanley McChrystal Tells Westmont Crowd That Trust, Empathy Are Key in Complex World

Retired four-star general discussed new social paradigms at the annual President’s Breakfast

As globalization and technology rapidly advance, trust and empathy become more important than ever, retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal said during the Westmont College President’s Breakfast Friday. Click to view larger
As globalization and technology rapidly advance, trust and empathy become more important than ever, retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal said during the Westmont College President’s Breakfast Friday.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | March 3, 2017 | 1:25 p.m.

The world is an ominous place right now, according to U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal.

With photos behind him of Vladimir Putin, automated assembly-line robots and boats overpacked with refugees, he told attendees of Westmont College’s President’s Breakfast that the rapid pace of globalization and technology made staying afloat in today’s world an increasingly complex task.

Empathizing with others and trusting one’s colleagues, subordinates and future leaders is more important than ever, McChrystal explained.

On Friday, the retired, four-star general headlined the 12th President’s Breakfast at Santa Barbara’s Fess Parker — A DoubleTree Resort by Hilton.

McChrystal was bestowed the Westmont Leadership Award before his speech, which was part of the breakfasts’ annual goal to “promote discussion of significant issues in the community.”

McChrystal, who now teaches at Yale University, headed the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command, and led the United States and NATO war effort in Afghanistan until 2010, when President Barack Obama fired him for critical comments he and his staff made in Rolling Stone magazine about the president, Vice President Joe Biden and their staff.

Accelerating technological change has transformed not only the threats that individuals, organizations and governments face, but how we perceive them, McChrystal said.

“The degree to which something is hacked is less important than the degree to which we think it has been hacked,” he said. “The fact that we are not feeling secure in our information is as important as the fact that we are probably not secure in our information because it changes the way we think and interact.”

The democratizing effect of technology and information-sharing is a great boon for society, he said, but forces us to reconsider who can pose a threat.

“We have been postured as a nation security-wise, but in particular our military, against big threats from nations like Russia or China,” he said.

“Now we have groups or individuals who can threaten things like aircraft carriers and secure facilities. Think of a swarm of small drones flying over the face of the White House as the president is trying to load the helicopter to fly away.”

He emphasized that as technology and globalization rapidly pull us together, empathy becomes increasingly important.

He said that many in the West view China, for instance, as an insular if not backward country only now seeking power and influence in the world. In fact, he said, the people of the world’s most populous nation see their last couple hundred years as “a weekend” in a long history of prominence and influence.

It can be easy to lump living, breathing individuals together and view them superficially when we hear about them merely as statistics caught up in or fleeing violence and strife, McChrystal said. 

“We know what’s down on our street, but we sometimes forget what’s in other people’s street,” he said.

More variables to keep track of makes cause and effect something that can only be untangled in the rearview mirror, and makes prediction a difficult task.

This was reflected in his own military career, he said, with the War in Iraq: As the need to collect and share information became so continuous, demanding and imperative, he and other higher-ups had to expand the involvement of younger subordinates and trust them with new responsibilities.

“We’ve developed a saying in command that says, ‘If the order you’re given is wrong, execute the order you should have been given’,” McChrystal said. “Think about that responsibility.”

In today’s evolving, information-oriented would, “We can’t forget that we’ve got to think for ourselves,” he said.

He added that this new paradigm replaces the centralized and hierarchical social, business and military worlds he and many others grew up in with a faster, more powerful way of operating that requires more trust in others.

He said younger folks like the Westmont choir, which performed before his lecture, are bright, committed and the future of the country, but that their fate is still in the hands of their predecessors.

Because young people do their best to fulfill the jobs those currently in power expect of them, “it really puts the responsibility back on us” to serve and prepare them as well as possible, he added.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 