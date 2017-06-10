Posted on June 10, 2017 | 2:42 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Gena-Vera Pearl Niblack, 103, of Santa Barbara, died on June 6, 2017. She was born on March 22, 1914.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 26, at First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.