Gene McKnight Elected President of Santa Barbara Downtown Organization

Gene McKnight has been elected president of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

McKnight has been active on the Downtown Organization board for nine years and is the owner of McKnight Commercial Realty. He is the director of acquisitions at IGF Realty Advisors and has served on the Downtown Parking Committee for the past five years.

He has four children.

Other incoming Downtown Organization officers include vice president Roger Durling (Santa Barbara International Film Festival), secretary Traci Taitt (The Towbes Group) and treasurer Matt LaBrie (LYNX Management Inc.).

The Downtown Organization is a membership-driven, nonprofit organization whose goal is to maintain and enhance the business and cultural activity in the downtown area, helping to keep Downtown Santa Barbara clean, attractive, safe and vibrant.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.