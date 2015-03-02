Gene ‘Genoh’ O’Hagan of Santa Barbara, 1938-2015

Posted on March 2, 2015 | 5:40 p.m.

Source: Jeff Bochsler

Gene O’Hagan, or Genoh as many knew him, may be gone and many may tell you he is in a better place, but the rest of us know otherwise — he’s been seen riding his horse in the Santa Ynez Valley, sailing Jumping Jack Flash to a win, driving Old San Marcos Road in his sports car, skeet shooting at the gun club, concocting up a favorite dish in the kitchen or planting those 50 avocado trees in the west orchard.

Gene has made many friends over the years, beginning with his 42-year real-estate career, which spawned his Romance Tour of his beloved Santa Barbara.

One thing we can all agree on is Gene loved people, booze, cars, a good time and especially a great joke.

Gene is interred in the courtyard at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, where in his own words: “At Last I Have a View and Not Just a Point of View.”

Gene took his last sip of scotch as his heart gave out and passed into his next adventure on Feb. 19, 2015, at home with his wife and friends by his side. He is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Isaia O’Hagan, of 44 years and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In his honor, please remember the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 509 E. Montecito St. #200, Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

A celebration of his life will take place from noon to 3 p.m. March 7 at El Paseo Restaurant.