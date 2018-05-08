Genealogical Society Address Researches Emigration Records

Ted Gostin to Present at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting.

Ted Gostin will present Emigration Records: Tracking Immigrants from the Other Side at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, May 19, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

U.S. immigration records of the 19th century often are not very informative, and emigration records (those documenting someone leaving Europe) can often provide more information.

Gostin's talk reviews and illustrates different types of emigration records, including emigration passenger lists; convict transport records; permissions to emigrate; police registrations; and passports and passport applications, and compares the information they contain to that in U.S. passenger lists.

Gostin has been conducting genealogical research since 1980, and has worked as a full-time professional genealogist since 1994. He has twice been president of the Jewish Genealogical Society, Los Angeles, and has taught genealogy for several adult school and university extension programs.

He has been an organizer and featured speaker at national genealogical seminars and conferences and lectures widely on Jewish genealogy, Southern California resources and naturalization and immigration records.

Gostin is the owner of Generations Press publishing company. He was featured on the original UK version of Who Do You Think You Are? He is active in the international Jewish genealogical community, and maintains contact with genealogists throughout the world.

The Genealogical Society's special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA.

The sonthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

For a calendar of genealogical events, visit http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.