Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:08 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Genealogical Society Address Researches Emigration Records

By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | May 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Ted Gostin
Ted Gostin

Ted Gostin to Present at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting.

Ted Gostin will present Emigration Records: Tracking Immigrants from the Other Side at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, May 19, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave.

U.S. immigration records of the 19th century often are not very informative, and emigration records (those documenting someone leaving Europe) can often provide more information.

Gostin's talk reviews and illustrates different types of emigration records, including emigration passenger lists; convict transport records; permissions to emigrate; police registrations; and passports and passport applications, and compares the information they contain to that in U.S. passenger lists.

Gostin has been conducting genealogical research since 1980, and has worked as a full-time professional genealogist since 1994. He has twice been president of the Jewish Genealogical Society, Los Angeles, and has taught genealogy for several adult school and university extension programs.

He has been an organizer and featured speaker at national genealogical seminars and conferences and lectures widely on Jewish genealogy, Southern California resources and naturalization and immigration records.

Gostin is the owner of Generations Press publishing company. He was featured on the original UK version of Who Do You Think You Are? He is active in the international Jewish genealogical community, and maintains contact with genealogists throughout the world. 

The Genealogical Society's special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA.

The sonthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

For a calendar of genealogical events, visit http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 