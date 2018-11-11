Genealogical Society Branches Out With Free Speakers Bureau

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is offering a free speakers bureau comprised of knowledgeable, seasoned researchers who will present talks on a variety of genealogy topics.

Subjects include introduction to genealogy research, how to write your story for your family members, DNA, and other topics pertinent to a particular organization. The presentations are each about an hour long.

Genealogical Society speakers can come to an organization’s meeting place, bringing their own equipment, slides, pictures and other visual tools.

Or, groups are invited to the Genealogical Society headquarters, 316 Castillo St., for a presentation in its classroom (limit 20-25), where attendees can see the scope of resources available in the society’s library.

For more information, contact Connie Burns, 805 884-9909. If the library is closed, leave a message and calls will be returned, or email to [email protected]

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.