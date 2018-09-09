Sunday, September 9 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Genealogical Society Calling For Artwork That Focuses on Grandparents

By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | September 9, 2018 | 3:12 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society (SBCGS) invites Santa Barbara County students of all ages to submit artwork reflecting the theme of Grandparents or Grandparent-figures.

“This is in recognition of National Grandparents Day and Family History Month” said Karen Ramsdell, society president.

The art exhibit opening will be Oct. 7 in conjunction with the SBCGS Family History Month Open House and will be on display during October.

This is not a juried competition and prizes will not be awarded. All entries reflecting the theme will be displayed.

The artwork should feature grandparents or grandparent-figures. Size should be no larger than 12x18 inches and the works should not be frames. Mediums can include pen and ink, charcoal, paint, markers, color pencils, pastels, mixed media, collage.

Each piece will be displayed with a label that includes the student’s name, age and school. That information should be written in pencil on the back of the artwork.

Also include: title of the work and/or a sentence or two about the person who is the subject of the artwork (optional); and the medium.

Deadline to drop off artwork at the SBCGS Library is 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Drop-off dates/times are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, September 25; Thursday, Sept. 27, and Friday, September 28.

For more information, call the Sahyun Genealogical Library, 805-884-9909.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 