Genealogical Society Calling For Artwork That Focuses on Grandparents

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society (SBCGS) invites Santa Barbara County students of all ages to submit artwork reflecting the theme of Grandparents or Grandparent-figures.

“This is in recognition of National Grandparents Day and Family History Month” said Karen Ramsdell, society president.

The art exhibit opening will be Oct. 7 in conjunction with the SBCGS Family History Month Open House and will be on display during October.

This is not a juried competition and prizes will not be awarded. All entries reflecting the theme will be displayed.

The artwork should feature grandparents or grandparent-figures. Size should be no larger than 12x18 inches and the works should not be frames. Mediums can include pen and ink, charcoal, paint, markers, color pencils, pastels, mixed media, collage.

Each piece will be displayed with a label that includes the student’s name, age and school. That information should be written in pencil on the back of the artwork.

Also include: title of the work and/or a sentence or two about the person who is the subject of the artwork (optional); and the medium.

Deadline to drop off artwork at the SBCGS Library is 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Drop-off dates/times are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, September 25; Thursday, Sept. 27, and Friday, September 28.

For more information, call the Sahyun Genealogical Library, 805-884-9909.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.