Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Honors Long-time Members

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society paid tribute to six of its long-time members at the society's Honors Luncheon Saturday at the La Cumbre Country Club. More than 100 members attended the event.
Honorees were: Rosa Avolio, Don Gill, Kathie Morgan, Michel Nellis, Cari Thomas and John Woodward.
President, Karen Ramsdell, presided over the event. Awards presenters Gary Shumaker, Robert Goeller, Kristin Ingalls, Debbie Kaska, Margery Baragona and Ramsdell offered inspiring stories of the honorees' many contributions.
More information about the Genealogical Society is at http://sbgen.org/.
— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.