Genealogical Society Meeting to Explore Time Travel, Taking Notes

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

This month’s meeting will be special in three ways. First, it occurs on the fourth Saturday instead of the third; second, because there are no special interest groups meeting on this day; and third, because it’s a double feature!

Lisa Louise Cooke will make her first presentation at 9:30 a.m. with “Time Travel with Google Earth.” In this presentation you will see old maps, genealogical records, images and videos come together to create stunning time travel experiences. Explore ancestor neighborhoods across decades. Tell time travel stories that excite non-genealogist relatives! You’ll be introduced to: Historic Maps; The Historical Imagery Tool; Google Gallery; Historic County Boundaries and Customized Family History Tours.

The second presentation will begin at 11 a.m. with “How the Genealogist Can Remember Everything with Evernote.” Would you like to be able to remember everything in your ongoing genealogy research? With Evernote you can, because it puts all your notes right at your fingertips no matter where you are.

In addition to super fast and easy note taking and retrieval, you’ll learn how to clip items from the Internet (rather than saving entire bulky web pages!) use OCR technology to search your digitized documents like newspaper articles, and tap into myriad apps that help Evernote help you do just about anything you need. Evernote harnesses the power of the Cloud to allow you to work across all your computing devices (including your iPad and smart phone.) Best of all, it’s free!

Cooke is the owner of Genealogy Gems, a genealogy and family history multimedia company, and is producer and host of the Genealogy Gems Podcast, available by clicking here. Her podcast brings genealogy news, research strategies, expert interviews and inspiration to genealogists in 75 countries around the world.

Cooke is also the author of four books: Turn Your iPad Into a Genealogy Powerhouse, How to Find Your Family History in Newspapers, The Genealogist’s Google Toolbox and Genealogy Gems: Ultimate Research Strategies, as well as the video series Google Earth for Genealogy. She works closely with Family Tree Magazine as producer and host of the Family Tree Magazine Podcast, she is a regular article author for the magazine, and is a curriculum developer and instructor for Family Tree University.



Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.