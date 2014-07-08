Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:17 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Genealogical Society to Hear from Nancy Loe on Retracing the Footsteps of Immigrant Ancestors

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | July 8, 2014 | 10:05 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. in Santa Barbara.

Nancy Loe
Nancy Loe

This month’s featured speaker, Nancy Loe, will help you learn about your ancestors’ experiences as they moved from entries on a ship’s manifest to an inspector’s record book.

Discover what life was like for new immigrants, what records survive, and what you will find if you visit Castle Garden and Ellis Island today.

Loe is a professional archivist and librarian with an active interest in genealogy. She has a master's degree in American history and a master's degree in library science, and has managed local history, genealogy and special collections in public and academic libraries.

She has served as a consultant on institutional archives and digital asset management. In addition to appearing on PBS' American Experience and California Gold, Loe has presented extensively on genealogy research in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Colorado and California.

She has assisted hundreds of people in libraries and archives with their family research and is working on her own family tree in the United States, Norway, Sweden, Scotland, Austria, Prussia and Germany. Her blog, Sassy Jane Genealogy, can be found by clicking here.

Special interest groups will meet July 19 at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The society's monthly meeting will start at 10:30 a.m., followed by the featured speaker at 11 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society website by clicking here.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

