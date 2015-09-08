Genealogical Society Offers Plethora of Classes During Family History Month

Advice

October is Family History Month and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is celebrating with an open house and a month-long list of events and classes.

The annual Open House will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, from 1–4 p.m. at the Sahyun Genealogical Library, 316 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara.

Visitors can tour the library, meet SBCGS’s expert genealogists, connect with special interest groups (SIGs) and find out more about how they can jump-start their family research.

The SIGs include DNA, Jewish, Italian, German, Nikkei, French-Canadian and World War I genealogies; writing suport and technology and genealogy.

In addition to the Family History Month Open House, other events are open to the public:

» Beginning Genealogy Class: DNA, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.–noon

» Learn Ancestry.com, Oct. 7, 2–4 p.m.

» Family Tree Maker, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.–noon

» Irish Genealogy, Oct. 13, 10 a.m.–noon

» Lunch and Learn, Oct. 13, noon–1:30 p.m.

» Cemeteries “Dying to Be Found,” Oct. 13, 2–3:30 p.m.

» DNA: Before Testing, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.–noon

» Webinars: Topic TBD, Oct. 20, 1:30–3 p.m.

» Write About Your Life, Oct. 22, 10–noon

» Reunion for the MAC: Beginners, Oct. 22, 2–4 p.m.

» Introduction to Fold3, Oct. 23, 10–noon

» DNA: After Testing, Oct. 23, noon–2 p.m.

» Very Beginning Polish Genealogy, Oct. 25, 1–3 p.m.

» The New FamilySearch, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.–noon

All events held at the SBCGS Sahyun Genealogical Library 316 Castillo Street in Santa Barbara

For more details and descriptions, click here.

Classes are free for SBCGS members, but you must register because seating is limited. Please email [email protected] to reserve a spot.

Calles are $10 for non-members. Please pay at the door.

While you don’t need to be a member, membership in the SB County Genealogical Society is only $40 for the year, so why not support this wonderful organization and turbocharge you genealogy research project.

For more information, call 805.884.9909, email [email protected] or visit www.sbgen.org.

— Glenn Avolio represents the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.